Vehicle dealers warned to deliver registration Nos

IMPHAL, Dec 4: The trade license of vehicle dealers is liable to be cancelled or held back under Motor Vehicle Act, 1989 if they cannot ensure delivery of vehicles to buyer/owner along with registration number.

This was stated by District Transport Officer (DTO), Imphal East Th Dinachandra by the sideline of the drive against vehicles without registration number and high security registration number plate today.

The drive was taken out today in front of MSRTC complex, Moirangkhom under the supervision of DTO Imphal East and DTO Imphal West RK Jayenta,

Dinachandra further said that various incidents including accidents are caused by driving vehicles without registration number. This has also become an impediment in investigation of related cases.

In order to minimise, if not end such incidents, the drive has been carried out in a constant manner. The drive will be intensified in the days to come, he said.

He also said that about 200 vehicles have been detected during the drive since January this year.

He reminded dealers that their trade license is liable to be cancelled or held back under Motor Vehicle Act, 1989 if they cannot ensure delivery of vehicles to buyer/owner along with registration number.