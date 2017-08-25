Vehicle hijacked

SENAPATI, Aug 24 : Two individuals hijacked a Bolero pick-up truck by attacking the driver after they had placed an order to deliver piglets from Motbung to a particular destination.

The vehicle bearing registration no. MN01G1700, owned by P P Shang (44 years) of Oinam village was driven by Wilubou (31 years).

According to the driver, an order was placed from Senapati town to deliver piglets from Motbung and when the vehicle was about to reach the destination, he drove to Sekmai to have some food.

He stated that the two men, who were reportedly speaking Tangkhul dialect, directed him towards Makhan village at Kanglatombi and the two individuals forcefully stopped the vehicle near Chungdirou and smeared chilly on his face and fled the scene in the vehicle at around 7.30 pm.

The helpless driver, after recovering, approached Sekmai police station and lodged a complaint and an FIR was filed at Sekmai police station.

The victim reported that till, Sunday, the mobile number of the perpetrator was switched off after it rang once.

The owner of the vehicle appealed all to be vigilant for such incidents and urged the authority concerned to look into the matter.