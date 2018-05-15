IMPHAL, May 14: A vehicle scanner machine is likely to be installed at the Assam Rifles check-post of Khudengthabi along Imphal-Moreh highway within five months.

Many quarters have been demanding installation of vehicle scanner machine at Khudengthabi as manual checking of vehicles take a long time whereby passengers as well as traders are subjected to severe inconveniences.

PWD has been currently engaged in ground development work for installation of a vehicle scanner machine at Khudengthabi under the Ministry of Home Affairs, informed a source.

From the existing road, PWD is cutting 25 metres of the adjoining hill slope and the expanded road section would be 100 metres in length. An official team led by Additional Chief Secretary Suhel Akhtar inspected the ground development work yesterday.

The team also included PWD Chief Engineer Kh Temba, Additional Chief Engineer N Subhash, SE Premkumar and EE Biswachandra.

The ongoing ground levelling work would be completed within two weeks after which black-topping, construction of retaining wall and culvert would be initiated.

All these works would be completed including installation of vehicle scanner machine are likely to be completed within five months said the source.