Vehicles seized

After the vehicle of DIPR Director K Meghachandra was seized for poll related works a few days back and released later, election authority today seized a vehicle of All India Radio (MN06L1447) near the Manipur Press Club today, triggering widespread indignation among the media professionals on the ground that they too have to cover the polls. Another vehicle of the DIPR was also seized in front of the office of the Old Secretariat yesterday soon after the Director’s vehicle was released.

This is the first time in the history of elections in Manipur that election authority has targeted the Government media establishments, said media professionals in Imphal. The Government media too cover the election related activities to spread awareness among the public, they said.