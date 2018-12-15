Verification completed for 12 smart classes

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 14 : The physical verification committee constituted by the two-member independent enquiry committee which is probing charges of administrative and financial irregularities committed by former MU Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey has so far completed physical verification of 12 smart classes.

Notably, the smart classes were constructed before Prof Pandey was placed under suspension.

The physical verification committee started inspecting the smart classes since yesterday and the committee inspected smart classes of Life Science, Physics and Chemistry departments yesterday itself.

Members of the committee inspected nine other smart classes today. The remaining eight classes shall be inspected tomorrow and entire physical verification process may be completed tomorrow itself, informed a source.

After the physical verification of smart classes is finished, a final cross examination would be done before filing the enquiry’s report, said the source.