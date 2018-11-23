Veteran politician Okram Joy may be projected as INC candidate ?

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 22: After a brief hiatus from politics, it is likely that veteran politician Okram Joy may be projected as a candidate of Indian National Congress in the coming 2019 Lok Sabha election .

According to a reliable source, some leaders of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee have approached O Joy with the proposal for contesting the coming Lok Sabha election for Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on Congress ticket.

Pointing out that some individuals hopeful for Congress ticket in the coming election disapproved the idea of bringing Joy to the Congress, the source explained that the veteran politician was a member of BJP for sometime before he quit the party.

Now he is not affiliated to any political party but has expressed desire to return to mainstream politics, the source added.

When asked how O Joy, who is not a member of the Congress party, is being projected as a candidate, a well known member of MPCC (who did not wished to be named) explained that some leaders of MPCC had an unofficial meeting with Joy to rope him in.

As he is a well known veteran politician, he is just being projected as a potential candidate. Only time will tell if he indeed becomes the candidate for Congress in the coming election, the source added.

However, on the other hand, Okram Joy conveyed that he is trying to return to active politics but he has not yet decided as to which party to join.

He expressed desire to join a National political party through which he can work for saving the democracy as well the integrity of Manipur, and fight the BJP-led Government’s misrule party. However, a permanent decision will be taken after thorough discussion with his supporters, Joy said.

It may be mentioned that O Joy, contesting from Langthabal AC, have won 7 terms since 1974 and has even served as Cabinet Minister as well as Deputy Speaker. For the most part, he has been in the Opposition Bench and has been pivotal in pointing out various medical scandals and financial scandals which have led to various Govt officials being punished.

Joy also took active part in protesting against the disappearance of Chandam Chaoba, Loken and Lokendro who were picked by the army during 1989-90 as well as crimes and torture against women and children.

It may also be mentioned that O Joy (who contested on MPP ticket) lost to Th Chaoba (Congress ticket) by around 10,000 votes during the 1997-98 Parliamentary election.

On the other hand, another source in MPCC said that there is no question of projecting O Joy as INC candidate.