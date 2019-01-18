Veteran scribe passes away

IMPHAL, Jan 17 : Veteran journalist, an active member of the Manipur People’s Party and former president of All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union Ak Sanaton passed away today at his residence after a prolonged ailment.

He was 71 and is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter.

Condoling his demise, the Editors’ Guild, Manipur today said that during his lifetime Ak Sanaton donned many a hat and was a vocal journalist who helped lay down a number of welfare schemes for the journalist community of the State.

He served as the Editor of Ehou daily and was president of All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union.

Sanaton was instrumental in pushing through the journalist pension scheme which every working journalist is entitled to today.

Apart from being a respected journalist, he was also politically and socially active, having served as the general secretary of Manipur Peoples’ Party and president of SEYO Club, said EGM.

In his death Manipur has lost a precious “son of the soil” who had served as the conscience of many a journalist who used to consult him at times of not only professional and personal crisis but also issues concerning the State.

EGM in a statement said, “He had been a constant advisor to all of us. We will greatly miss him.”

Members of the Editors’ Guild Manipur shared the sorrow and grief of the family and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

IPR Minister Th Biswajit too has condoled the demise of Ak Sanaton.

Expressing shock and grief over the demise of the veteran journalist, Biswajit said that he was a social activist, a political columnist and an orator who also served as the president of AMWJU. His death has left a vacuum in the media fraternity.

The Minister also condoled the bereaved family members and the media fraternity.