Veteran scribe, Retd IPS officer sworn in as State ICs

Imphal, Oct 22 (DIPR)

Dr Soibam Ibocha Singh, IPS (Rtd) and Oinam Sunil Singh were sworn in as State Information Commissioners of Manipur at Raj Bhavan, Imphal today.

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla administered the oath of office to the two State Information Commissioners.

Speaking to media persons after the swearing-in-ceremony, Dr Soibam Ibocha Singh said that as an Information Commissioner of the State, he will work whole heartedly and provide information sought by the people regarding their grievances.

He also said he will try to forge better relationship with all the community members. Notably, Dr S Ibocha Singh, IPS retired from service as IGP (Administration).

Meanwhile, Oinam Sunil praised the State Government and stated that it is a proud moment for the journalist fraternity not only in Manipur but the entire North East, on being appointed as a State Information Commissioner.

With his appointment the State has achieved the distinction of appointing a journalist as a State Information Commissioner for the first time, he added.

He said he is hopeful that with the appointment, in due course of time, every Govt in other North East States will also appoint qualified journalist as State Information Commissioner.

The Commission consists of three members including Chief Information Commissioner and two State Information Commissioners. Oinam Sunil began his career in Journalism in 1988-89 and at the time of his appointment to the coveted post, he was working as the Senior Assistant Editor (North East) with the National newspaper- The Times of India.

It may be mentioned that Th Ibobi Singh is the Chief Information Commissioner of the Manipur Information Commission. The swearing-in-ceremony was attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh, CAF & PD Minister Karam Shyam, Speaker Y Khemchand, MLA N Indrajit.

Top ranking civil and police officials, family members of the newly sworn-in State Information Commissioners also attended the ceremony among others.