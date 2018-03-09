Veteran T-20 Cricket Tournament CCC beat YWC by 13 runs

IMPHAL, Mar 8 : The third match of the 6th T-20 Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament 2017-18 organised at Model Higher Secondary School and Oriental College ground saw CCC, Chajing beat YWC, Langthabl by 13 runs.

In the Group B league match played today, CCC won the toss and elected to bat first.

The inning witnessed CCC, Chajing post a total of 132 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs with Iqbal smashing the highest score of 64 runs in 49 balls. His compatriot, W Shrinivas struck 19 runs off 23 balls while Krishna added another 16 runs to post the target of 133 runs.

Ch Kumar of the Langthabal side claimed 3 wicket in this inning while Rojesh, Joychandra and Sachikanta were able to pick 1 wicket each.

Sachikanta of YWC, Langthabal tried his best to withstand the stinging pace of CCC’s bowlers in the chase but had to went out with 36 runs on the 36th delivery. The remaining order failed to gather momentum and fell down at 119 for 6 in 20 overs. Manaobi made a total of 20 runs in 20 balls in this inning while Kumarjit and Brojen tallied another 30 runs making it 119 at the end.

Krishna of CCC produced a bright side today enjoying a 4 wicket haul in the second inning and was also adjudged man of the match.

Sanjit and Rakesh also maintained a perfect economy taking one wicket each.

DSU, Kwakeithel will face KSC in a Group A league match tomorrow at the same ground.