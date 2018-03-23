Veteran T-20 Cricket Tournament CYCLONE register 5 wicket victory to cruise into final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 22 : CYCLONE, Thangmeiband romped to a 5-wicket victory over CCC, Chajing to book their place in the final of the ongoing 6th T-20 Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament 2017-18 at Model Higher Secondary School and Oriental College ground today.

CCC who won the toss and elected to bat first posted a total of 89 runs for the loss of all wickets in 18.2 overs. Bowlers of CYCLONE took their turns to tear apart the batsmen of CCC in this innings. Akbar who made 22 runs off 23 balls was the best the Chajing side had today. Ranbir who contributed 15 runs in 22 balls was another notable batsman of CCC.

Arun, Roben, Bikom and Surjit claimed two wickets each in this innings while Robindro picked up a single in 1.2 overs he bowled.

Though, CCC set a paltry target, the chase was not an easy one as bowlers of CCC caused havoc through the top batting line up of the Thangmeiband side. CYCLONE reached the target in 18.3 overs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Sachi took off the chase hitting a total of 28 runs in 27 balls while Binoy pulled off 18 runs in 28 balls. Thoi contributed another 16 runs off 13 balls to help his team seal the final berth.

Sanjit of CCC claimed 3 wickets in 4 overs in this innings while Ranbir and Shamu dismissed one wicket apiece.

Surjit of CYCLONE was named man of the match for his two wicket haul and 15 runs contribution.

WYC, Langthabal will lock horns with KSC, Old Lambulane in the second semi final tomorrow at the same ground.