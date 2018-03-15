Veteran T-20 Cricket Tournament CYCLONE romp to 6 wicket victory over DSU

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 14 : CYCLONE, Thangmeiband got better of DSU, Kwakeithel by 6 wickets in a Group B league match of the 6th T-20 Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament 2017-18 being organised by All Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at Model Higher Secondary and Oriental College ground.

DSU, Kwakeithel who won the toss and elected to bat first posted a total of 103 runs for 4 in 20 overs. Amarjit who made a good start for DSU hitting a superb 53 runs in 51 balls but the following orders could not produce a bright side to bundle out with few runs. Gyaneshwor was another batsmen who contributed 24 runs in 37 balls.

Surjit of CYCLONE picked two wickets in 4 overs in this inning while Abungcha claimed one in 3 overs.

CYCLONE chased down the target in just 16.3 overs losing 4 wickets. Robindro scored 24 runs for the Thangmeiband side before he went out in the 17th delivery while Thoi Thoi gathered another 22 runs in 25 balls. Shyamsunder also contributed 15 runs facing 19 balls to keep his team on course of the huge victory.

Gyaneshore dismissed two wickets in this inning while Bishwajit and Jotin claimed one wicket apiece in 4 overs and 2 overs he bowled.

CCC, Chajing will meet CHAMP, Khagempalli in a Group A league match tomorrow at the same ground.