Veteran T-20 Cricket Tournament KSC beat CYCLONE by 6 runs to emerge champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 26 : KSC, Old Lambulane beat CYCLONE, Thangmeiband by 6 runs in a thriller to win the title of the 6th T-20 Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament 2017-18 organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association (MVCA) at Model Higher Secondary School and Oriental College ground today.

KSC who won the toss and elected to bat first had a good start as Stanley hit an impressive 55 runs in 48 balls. His team mate Ninghor added another 23runs in 16 balls before Muanpi took the charge and fetched 13 runs in 21 balls. Gogou also struck 7 runs in 8 balls to help KSC post a total of 137 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Surjit of CYCLONE tried his best restrict the strike rate and went on to take 3 wickets in 4 overs. Bikom also bowled well claiming 2 wickets in 4 overs while Binoy and Rohindro picked up one wicket each.

In reply, the hopeful CYCLONE had to succumb at 131 runs falling short by just 6 runs to victory losing 7 wickets in 20 overs. Rohindro took of the game scoring 33 runs before he went out in the 38th delivery. Tejbanta then led the batting front for a while making 22 runs in 30 balls. Their chase became so hard in the midway as Helpao of KSC start to trouble their line up dismissing four crucial wickets in 4 overs he was allotted.

Sashi and Thoithoi also contributed 15 runs and 11 runs respectively in 10 balls and 11 balls in this chase that could only reach 131.

Helpao of KSC was adjudged man of the match.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was attended by A Sunanda Devi, Pradhan, Langthabal Mantrikhong Naorem Leikai GP; Ch Chaoba Singh, Retd Addl Secretary, Horticulture and Soil Conservation; RK Bidur Singh, National Awardee, Film Critics; S Priyananda Singh, Secretary, Manipur Cricket Association as dignitaries who also gave away prizes and awards to the winners and other participants.

The winners, KSC were felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 15,000 along with championship trophy donated by Toijam Rojikumar, Senior Audit Officer O/o Accountant General and life member, MVCA from Khurai Kongpal in memory of his father Toijam Kerani while runners up CYCLONE got Rs 10,000 cash along with a trophy donated by Th Joykumar, Agri Officer O/o Horticulture and Soil Conservation and life member of MCVA, from Sagolband Salam Leikai in memory of father Th Nilamani Singh.

Semi-finalists, YWC, Langthabal and CCC, Chajing were also honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1000 each donated by M Rajendra, treasurer, MCVA of Sagolband Kangabam Leikai in memory of his father and mother Mayanglambam Birmangol and Mayanglambam Tharosangbi. Man of the series T Bhogendro of NAPSA and man of the final match Helpao Haokip were also honoured with Rs 1,000 each in cash donated by M Rajendra.

Highest Scorer Award of the tournament went to T Bhogendro of NAPSA again while Ch Kumar of YWC, Langthabal bagged the highest wicket taker award. The two awards worth Rs 1,000 and trophies were donated by N Imocha Singh, AE, PWD from Thangmeiband in memory of his father N Modhumangol Singh and his son N Bijen.