Veteran T-20 Cricket Tournament KSC romp to 5-wicket victory over MODEL Club-B

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 19 : KSC, Old Lambulane today chased an easy target to beat MODEL CLUB-B by 5 wickets in a Group B league match of the 6th T-20 Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament 2017-18 being organised by All Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at Model Higher Secondary School and Oriental College ground.

Put in to bat first, MODEL CLUB managed to stack up 90 runs only for 8 in 20 overs. KSC’s decision to field first bore fruits as their bowlers wrecked havoc through out the batting line up of the Chingamakha side. Bikramjit was the only notable player of MODEL CLUB-B hitting a total of 26 runs in 45 balls. Other batsmen were easy targets and left the crease with disappointing single digit scores.

Lelen of KSC led the bowling front picking up three of the best in 4 overs while Gouminlun and Lulun claimed two wickets apiece in 4 overs respectively. Angoo also dismissed one wicket in this inning.

In reply, KSC chased the target in just 14.5 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Gouminlun who claimed two wickets in the first inning struck 22 runs before he went out in the 23rd delivery while Stanley made another 16 runs in 16 balls. Ninghoure then took charge of the KSC making the highest 25 for his team while Gogou added another 11 runs to hand his team a 5 wicket victory. Gouminlun was adjudged man of the match.

NAPSA, Kha Imphal will face YWC, Langthabal in a Group A league match tomorrow at the same ground.