Veteran T-20 Cricket Tournament NAPSA beat CCC by 16 runs

IMPHAL, Mar 12 : NAPSA, Kha Imphal today got better of CCC, Chajing by 16 runs in a Group A league match of the 6th T-20 Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament 2017-18 organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at Model Higher Secondary and Oriental College ground .

NAPSA posted an impressive 148 runs for 7 in the first inning of this match. Bhogendro blazed an outstanding 59-ball 89 to help his team reach the century mark. Keshorjit also contributed 13 runs off 15 balls in this inning.

Rakesh of CCC claimed two wickets in this inning while Krishna, Iqbal and Shamu were able to pick up one wicket each.

The chase looked possible till the midway of the inning but their spirit withered away with some fine bowling from NAPSA in the latter part to go down scoring just 133 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Vikram made a great start smashing 47 runs in 38 balls while Iqbal made his name on the score-sheet with 18 runs in 21 balls. Akbar and Srinivashan also contributed a total of 28 runs but it fell short to reach the target. Bhogendro and Ratankumar bowled well in this inning claiming 2 wickets apiece while Himat, Mahesh and Keshorjit registered one wicket each in their names. Bhogendro who made 89 runs and claimed two wickets was adjudged man of the match.

MODEL CLUB-B, Chingamakha will meet KSC Old Lambulane in a Group B league match tomorrow at the same ground.