Veterinary camp held

Ukhrul: 27 Assam Rifles under the aegis of 10 sector Assam Rifles, Somsai, Ukhrul held a one day veterinary camp at Nungbi Khullen village today.

A team of the 14 mobile veterinary hospital unit of AR examined thousands of domesticated animals of Nungbi Khullen and neighbouring villages.

Medicines were also distributed apart from administering rabies vaccination to the animals free of cost.

In another gathering, portable solar lamps were distributed by 27 AR to Sihai Khunou and Kahaophung villages as a part of their initiative to light up remote villages of Ukhrul