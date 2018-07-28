Vets rush in

Senapati, Jul 27: A team led by Dr Sani Pao, Jr Director Veterinary Department has rushed to Shomai Thingba Khunou village after cattle deaths were reported from the village, said a source.

The team said that post mortem of the dead animals had been done and samples for histopathology were collected for testing.

They also added that a buffalo has been treated with antibiotics and vitamin.

A veterinary doctor from Imphal said that they were not able to collect the blood samples from other cattle as the villagers referred it as semi wild animal.

The team said that histopathology would take some three to four days for testing and their final results would be known by either Thursday or Friday next week.

A team from People for Animals also reportedly visited the affected village but no details could be found at the time filing this report while three more buffaloes were found dead this morning, said the villagers.