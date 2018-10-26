Victory for MRS, Sangurung B

IMPHAL, Oct 25: MRS defeated UFC 4-0 in the first match while Sangurung B blanked R Coy 2-0 in the second match of the AHINA Knockout Football Tournament 2018 organized jointly by RSOM and 143 Bn CRPF under the aegis of IG M&N Sector as part of Civic Action programme today.

Longmai Bazar Youth Club will face MRS-A in the first match tomorrow while Sangrung Student Union will meet Abungchiang in the second match.