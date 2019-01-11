Victory for Sekta, YSWC-A in 4th Sabungkhok Cup

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 10: Sekta FC blanked MYC Murai 2-0 while Debeshori FA played out goalless draw with ONYC, whereas YSWC-A thrashed Lamlai FC 3-0 in the 4th Sabungkhok Cup 2019 football tournament organized by Youth and Students Welfare Club, Sabungkhok at Sabungkhok Kangjeibung today.

In the first match, Y Bidyananda of Sekta FC opened the account in the 6th minute of the game and doubled the lead in the 7th minute through Tolen to wrap up the match with 2-0 goal margin.

In the second match, both the Debeshori FA and ONYC played out a goalless draw.

In the third match, YSWC-A downed Lamlai FC 3-0 powered by two goals from Chittaranjan in the 11th and 32nd minute and one goal through Suraj in the 25th minute of the match to hand YSWC-A 3-1 win over Lamlai FC.

The lone goal of Lamlai FC was scored by M Sanathoi in the 28th minute.