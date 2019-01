Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Jan 17: Ward No 1(A) registered its second 2-0 victory over Ward No 10 in the first match while Ward No 1 (B) registered its first 2-1 victory over Ward No 5 & 6 whereas Ward No 2 (A2) held Ward No 7 (A) at 2-2 draw played today of the ongoing 15th Kanggui Inter Ward Wise Tournament at M Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi.