IMPHAL, Feb 2: Election Commission’s Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain will hold a video conference with officials of Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, Mizoram and Tripura on February 4 on the preparations being made in these States for the Lok Sabha election.
For the State of Manipur, Chief Electoral Officer, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, DCs and SPs would attend the video conference.
