A view about Christianity to attain peace in this present world -(contd from previous issue

(contd from previous issue) Why should we perish? He sent Jesus who dies on the cross at Calvary for our sins. God said, “As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten be zealous therefore and repent – Rev. 3: 19. The Bible says, “Therefore, to him who knows to do good and does not do it, to him it is sin. – James 4: 17

It is understandable that since very few people have chosen the path to PEACE, we have less friends like isolated people, and sometimes we are hated by the society/ community for doing the right things, keeping the commandments of God and faith of Jesus. Due to lack of our faith in God and our physical needs and worldly pleasure before us, we feel alone and discouraged thereby lost in sin. Jesus said, “And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake; but he that endureth to the end shall be saved – Matt. 10: 22, Mark 13: 13. Jesus said, “Let not your heart be trouble; ye believe in God, believe also in me – John 14: 1. These things you have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have PEACE. In the world, ye shall have tribulation; but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world – John 16: 33. What is your decision today? Will you say that you have decided to follow Jesus? Will you say that the world isbehind you, the cross before you? Just because of doing the right things and being few in number, are we down hearted? No, remember the man of God like Daniel standing alone in the whole Kingdom of Babylon. He can read and interpreted God’s own hand writing on the wall. All must remember that God cursed the people who hated or persecuted the right doers but God blessed those people who were hated or persecuted for doing what is right. Joshua said, “Choose you this day whom ye will serve….but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord – Joshua 24: 15.

Beloved brothers and sisters, in the conflict between good and evil, love and sin,

Christ and Satan, we are all involved. The present feelings of our human heart for just livelihood are not a safe guide in taking decision to determine our destiny. In my conclusion, though our present life is full of pride, arrogancy and rebellion, God is still lovingly, tenderly and patiently calling us to repent. Let us not be desirous of vain glory, provoking one another, envying one another Galatians 5: 26. There is a hope to attain PEACE in this present volatile generation. Maythe Lord lift up his countenance upon thee and give thee PEACE – Numbers 6: 26.Missionary Paul said, “Now the Lord of PEACE himself give you PEACE always by all means – II Thess. 3: 16.”God helped those who helped themselves and practiced what they preached”. May God bless those people who read it.

