A view about Christianity to attain peace in this present world -II

(contd from previous issue) He renews and transforms those who respond into the image of God. Sent by the Father and the son to be always with His children. He extends spiritual gifts to the church, empowers it to bear witness to Christ in harmony with scripture, leads it into all truth.

I am deeply convinced that God has created a beautiful world for every human being and all creatures to live in for His glory and with a special purpose for His people. Everyone is seeking a purpose to live other than mere existence. The people around the world are living in a state of political unrest, tension, turmoil, threats, boycott and traumas which are caused by the armed opposition groups and rising of insurgencies for the last many years now. Every region of the world has been known for communal clashes or ethnic conflicts and crisis which caused exodus of refugees everywhere. Violence against woman, girls and weaker sections have increased in every sphere of life in the world and all ethnic communities who are living in every corner of the world have been deeply affected and victimised. We all witnessed the discrimination, socio economic and political exploitation done to the minority communities.

The crimes like arson, rape, blackmailing, atrocities, incest, detention, torture, genocide, murders, thefts and disappearances of people are the day to day stories that we have to live and cope with. These happenings are the proofs that this present world is full of troubles, disruptions, obstructionism and heedless pursuit of a divisive political agenda by individuals and groups thus blocking the path to PEACE.

The world today is troubled. People everywhere are seeking the solution to their problems and longing to know what is the real meaning of life and the destiny to which it leads. The world ever remains as a big house of sickness, wars, communal clashes, bandhs, strikes, affliction, suffering and death. Fear, hatred and distrust within the hearts of every mankind. Earthquakes, famines, floods, fire, wind and disaster multiply on in everyplace. Despair grips the hearts of millions. Leaders of men labour in confusion, disorder and bewilderment. Despite of all the religious, social and governmental organisations for the welfare and security of people in this present world, we still have sin, sorrow, poverty, sickness and woe. We could not buy a friend, character, peace of mind, a clear conscience, or a sense of eternity. In a hundred ways man dies by the machines, weapons and nuclear of his own invention. Thousands perish by the accidents of trains, airplanes, ships and motor vehicles. And rich and poor, high and low, educated and uneducated, civilized and uncivilized know what is happening in this troubled world through print and electronic media. The times have changed. The world has changed. It is a high time to read the writing on the wall and to learn the lesson from the past history. No one is going to remain paradise on earth forever. In this age of information, people are fed up with all sorts of informations and advertisements about everything and mushrooming of commercial establishments, computer education centres, schools, colleges, universities and luxurious goods to attract the children, students and youths of both rich and poor people. It is a good news for the businessmen and rich people but where is the future hope of poor people and orphans?

The Holy Bible declared “the whole world lieth in wickedness – 1 John 5: 19”.A similar warning sign occurs in Paul’s second letter to Timothy. “Understand this,” he says, “that in the last days there will come times of stress. For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, inhuman, implacable, slanderers, profligates, fierce, haters of good, treacherous. Reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, holding the form of religion by denying the power of it” – 2 Timothy 3:15, (RSV). The time has come when a deceived person believes that he is right when he is wrong, or thinks a thing is wrong when it is right. Satan is the master of such trickery and deception. It seems there is no security everywhere in this present world. Jesus Christ was betrayed by His own disciple. The deposed Iraqi president Saddam Hussain was betrayed by none other than one of the members of his families and was captured without firing even a single shot. It is because of love of big prize money for the head of Saddam. Missionary Paul said, the love of money is the root of all evils but according to the worldly gospel, love of money is the very root of all success. Some people believed that God made man, Man made money and Money made everything. Yes, money made money.

People became rich by lending money to people as loans by charging high rate of interest on loans. Let us see what the Holy Book said about lending money with interest. “If your brother becomes poor and cannot maintain himself with you, you shall support him as though he were a stranger and a sojourner, and he shall live with you. Take no interest from him or profit, but fear your God, that your brother may live beside you, you shall not lend him your money at interest, nor give him your food for profit – Leviticus 25:35-37 (ESV) “If you lend money to any of my people with you who is poor, you shall not be like a money lender to him, and you shall not exact interest from him – Exodus 22:25 (ESV)”. “You shall not charge interest on loans to your brother, interest on money, interest on food, interest on anything that is lent for interest – Deuteronomy 23:19 (ESV)”.”Does not lend at interest or take any profit, withholds his hand from injustice, executes true justice between man and man. Taking interest is abomination. He shall not live. He shall surely die – Ezekiel 18:8,13 (ESV)”

The present world where we live in is full of evil practices like corruptions, alcoholism and drug abuse, sexual immorality, sexual abuse, abortion, gambling and unfair means and impersonation in the present education system in every place. Instead of opposing such social evil activities, the professing Christians and some religious groups knowingly involved. God through His Holy Bible strongly prohibited such social evil practices: “Do not accept a bribe, for a bribe blinds those who see and twists the word of righteous” – Exodus 23: 8. God said to Israel, “your rulers are rebels, companion of thieves: they all love bribes of gifts and chase after gifts” – Isaiah 1: 23. Both hands are skilled in doing evil: the ruler demands gifts, the judge accepts bribes: the powerful dictate what they desire: they all conspire together – Micah 7: 3. Regarding the alcoholism and drug abuse, Bible said, “Eyes shall behold strange woman and thine hearts shall utter perverse things – Proverbs 23: 33. For the drunkard and glutton shall come to poverty – Proverbs 23: 21. Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise – Proverbs 20: 1. Regarding sexual immorality and sexual abuse, God said to Israelites, “Do not prostitute your daughter, to cause her to be a harlot, lest the land fall into harlotry and the land become full of wickedness – Leviticus 19: 29. God made man in his own image so God said, “Thou shalt not kill” – Exodus 20: 13. The habitual gambler never learn from losing and never stop while he is winning so he risks too much by destroying his family. The Bible clearly told us to “abhor” and hate which is evil and cleave to that which is good – Romans 12: 9. (to be contd)