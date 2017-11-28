Vigilance case

IMPHAL, Nov 27: State Vigilance Department has registered a case to investigate possible misappropriation of funds after it came to light that necessary funds had been sanctioned two times for the establishment of Anganwadi centres at two places of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Kendra and that the funds of the initial phase had been sanctioned without any construction of any Anganwadi centre.

The State Social Welfare Department sanctions funds for the establishment of Anganwadi centres, under Integrated Child Development Services programme, at various parts of the State with the fifth phase currently in effect in the State.

Under the fifth phase, around Rs 4.5 lakh have been sanctioned for the construction of an Anganwadi centre.

During the fourth phase, the amount was only Rs 1.75 lakh. According to information received by The Sangai Express, there are two Anganwadi centres at Kwakeithel Laishram Leikai covered by the fourth and fifth phases.

Although no Anganwadi centres were constructed at the said places during the fourth phase, the funds sanctioned by the Government had been utilised somewhere.

Even the Social Welfare Department maintain that the Anganwadi centres had been constructed.

The whole issue came to light after an RTI was filed by one RTI activist, Ayekpam Keshorjit to the SPIO of the Social Welfare Department on June 4, last year, it added.

The District Programme Officer, Imphal West, N Modhubala Devi and the Director of Social Welfare, Surender A Shikshak responded to the application.

Keshorjit filed another RTI application to the Director of Social Welfare and the SPIO on December 29, the same year and in response the authority pointed out that Anganwadi centres had been constructed at Kwakeithel Laishram Leikai, Kwakeithel Laishram Leikai Maning and Irom Leikai (B) under the fourth phase. However, spot inspection revealed that there were no Anganwadi centres at the said locations, the source added. The RTI application also revealed that the Anganwadi centres which were supposed to be established at Kwakeithel Laishram Leikai and Kwakeithel Laishram Leikai Maning during the fourth phase, were now included in the list of 15 Anganwadi centres to be set up at Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Kendra under the fifth phase.

The source pointed out that the first and second instalments of the funds have already been sanctioned and various contractors are working on the construction of the Anganwadi centres with DRDA as the implementing agency.

It stated that the RTI activist Ayekpam Keshorjit lodged a complaint to the SP Vigilance to investigate possible misappropriation of funds regarding the Anganwadi centres and to take up necessary legal actions against those involved.

The Vigilance Department has taken up a case regarding the complaint, the source added.