Vigilance to probe supply of substandard pipes : CM

Imphal, Feb 22 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren said that the Government will not tolerate the supply of the substandard pipes to PHE Department and will conduct a proper investigation on the matter.

He conveyed this at the sideline of a flag-off ceremony of a Motor Car Rally held at Hotel Classic Grande, Imphal today.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that the Vigilance Department will handle the matter while the construction company/agency involved would be blacklisted.

Responding to media persons regarding the arbitrary powers given to Assam Rifles in the North East India, the Chief Minister stated that such a step is a precautionary measure in the North East States after the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir.

According to intelligence inputs, there might be a terrorist attack in the North East region, Biren added.

Such declaration is a security measure for the welfare of the Nation and it has nothing to do with the common people of the State.

Replying to media persons regarding the current agitation by RMSA teachers, Biren said that it is rather unfortunate that the RMSA teachers are not getting their salary for months.

Stating that the Government will sympathetically consider the situation after the ongoing Budget session, he appealed to all the teachers to call off the ongoing agitation.

.It may be mentioned that the Motor Car Rally was flagged-off by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on February 4 from Rajghat in Delhi. The rally was organized by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India in collaboration with Kalinga Motors Sports Club, Odisha to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The rally will conclude at Yangon in Myanmar on February 24 this year.

CAF & PD Minister Karam Shyam, Addl Chief Secretary Dr Suhel Akhtar, Commissioner (Transport) M Lakshmikumar Singh, Director of Transport Arthur Worchuiyo and others attended the function.