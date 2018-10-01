Vijay Hazare Trophy Nagaland trounce Manipur by 9 wickets

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 30 : It was yet another horrific day for Manipur Cricket team as they were trounced by Nagaland in their sixth outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Nandiad.

Nagaland won the toss and let Manipur to bat first where in the they were bowled out for a meagre 144 runs in 43.3 overs. Nagaland eased to the target in just 34.2 overs at the loss of only one wicket to add woes to the local side which made a comeback with a 210 win in the previous match against Mizoram.

Manipur had a disappointing start as three top orders in the form of Lakhan Arjun Rawat (0), P Prafullomani (3) and Jayanta (1) went out in the first three overs with only 9 runs on the scoreboard. Bonny Chingangbam who made a half century in the previous match went out making 28 runs off 57 balls in the 18.4 over.

Sensational guest player Yashpal Singh hit 41 runs in this innings off 56 balls while Priyojit K who partnered with Yashpal for few overs blazed another 35 runs but the following proved to be easy preys to the Nagaland bowlers who did not let their target missed to hold Manipur at 144 runs.

Arun, Abrar Kazi, Imliwati and Zhimomi picked up two wickets each in this innings and best among them was Abrar Kazi who maintained a perfect 1.37 economy on the back of 4 maiden overs out of 9.3 overs he spelled giving 13 runs. Ravi and R Jonathan C also claimed one wicket each today.

In response, Nagaland chased down the target easily in 34.2 overs with the loss of only one wicket and 94 balls to spare. Nitesh with the able assist from Sedezhalie laid the needed foundation for Nagaland before he departed with 41 runs on Bishorjit’s ball facing his 48th delivery making way for Pawan KBW. Both Pawan (50) and Sedezhalie (52) were able to knock half centuries and helped Nagaland romped to a 9-wicket victory.

Brief score

Manipur 144 for 10 (Bonny Chingangbam 28, Yashpal Singh 41, Priyojit 35, Homendro 12, Bishorjit 1-40) lost to Nagaland 147 for 1 (Nitesh 41, Pawan 50, Sedezhalie 52, Arun 2-15, Abrar Kazi 2-13, Imliwati 2-37 and Zhimomi 2-15)