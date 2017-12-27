Vijay Rupani sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Dec 26:Vijay Rupani on Tuesday was sworn in as 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat along with 19 ministers including Nitin Patel, deputy Chief Minister, after the BJP’s victory in the recently concluded assembly polls which saw the ruling party winning the sixth consecu-tive polls with reduced majority.

The portfolios to the new ministers are likely to be allotted on Wednesday before the first cabinet meeting.

The 20 member council of ministers was administered the oath of secrecy and office in a high profile function in the presence of top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP patriarch LK Advani, party President Amit Shah, top union ministers and Chief Ministers from the BJP and NDA ruled states.

Besides Mr Rupani and Mr Patel, other top names that were sworn in include former state BJP chief RC Faldu, former minister Kaushik Patel and sitting ministers like Bhupen-drasinh Chudasama, Dilip Thakor, Jayesh Radadia while Saurabh Patel and Parshottam Solanki, who were dropped from the ministry when Rupani became CM in 2016, were re-inducted.

Two ministers Babu Bokhiria and Vallabh Kakadia have been dropped from the council despite they won the assembly polls from the respective seats.

In the new government, Chief Minister himself and six other ministers are from Saurashtra region, where the ruling party suffered major electoral losses owing to factors like farm distress and Patidar agitation. The party has, once again, given a lions share to the Patidars by giving six ministerial berths to the Patidars in 20 member ministry.

Among the Minister of State (MoS) rank, 10 ministers were administered the oath of office by Governor OP Kohli. Pradipsinh Jadeja who was home minister in the last government is likely to retain the crucial portfolio as he is a trusted aide of BJP president Amit Shah.

Only one woman legislator, Vibhavariben Dave, finds place in the new cabinet while one SC legislator Ishwarbhai Parmar and one tribal legislator Ganpat Vasava have been included in the council of ministers with cabinet rank while Ms Dave is MoS.

Meanwhile, according to party sources, the ministry will be expanded with more faces in second round in next few months after the new government settles down.

“Of course, there will be expansion of ministry in few months,” a top party leader told The Hindu, adding “the portfolio allocation will also see major changes.”

After the swearing in ceremony, Chief Minister Rupani appointed Pankaj Desai, legislator from Nadiyad, as the Chief Whip of the party in the assembly. The new speaker will also be named in few days as speaker in the outgoing government Ramanlal Vora lost the assembly polls from Dasada assembly seat. Agencies