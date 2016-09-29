Village authority alleges negligence

IMPHAL, Sep 28 : Hongman Tangkhul Village Authority, Senapati has today alleged the State Government of neglecting the villagers who were affected by January 4 earthquake. Speaking to mediapersons, Village authority chairman Victor Ramshan said that the Church, schools, houses and other properties were dam aged by the earthquake on January 4 this year. “We have appealing to the authority concerned to relief assistance. In fact, beneficiaries were also selected in order to provide the assistance. While 13 houses were severely damaged, the authority concerned provided relief fund only to 2 households,” he said.

Students of Hongman Tangkhul Junior High School have been deprived of proper education. The school has 115 students. Though the allotted number of teachers is 13, only 7 teachers are teaching in the school. Among the 7 teachers, the villagers are paying their monthly salary with the hope to let their children get education, Victor Ramshan said. Information Centre for Hill Areas Manipur (ICHAM) president Nongthongbam Rajendro, who was also present at the interaction session, said that the earthquake occurred 9 months back. To sideline the suffering of the villagers by the SDO, Saikul Block and higher authority concerned is condemnable.

ICHAM had also filed an RTI on July 10, 2016 regarding the matter. We are still waiting for the response. ICHAM has visited the village to extend assistance, though small, in order to show our solidarity. We want to urge the State Government to redress the plight of the affected villagers at the earliest, he said.