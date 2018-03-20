Village authority clarifies

IMPHAL, March 19: Reacting to the news item published in this daily under the heading “Memo demands cancellation of village chief’s name” on March 16, Khunpu of Maha Kabui (Namching) Village Authority has clarified that no such publication was made by the village authority and that the publication was made by individual(s) having vested interest by representing the village authority based on misleading and unfounded allegations.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post