Village authority clarifies

By on No Comment

IMPHAL, March 19: Reacting to the news item published in this daily under the heading “Memo demands cancellation of village chief’s name” on March 16, Khunpu of Maha Kabui (Namching) Village Authority has clarified that no such publication was made by the village authority and that the publication was made by individual(s) having vested interest by representing the village authority based on misleading and unfounded allegations.

Village authority clarifies added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.