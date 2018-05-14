Village authority clarifies

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, MAY 13: The Machengluang (Lamlaba) Village Authority has accused Athuan Abonmai, president of Zeliangrong Baudi, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland (ZB-AMN) of “misleading” the village authority to condemn R Machundoubou, president of Liangmai Naga Council (LNC) in their press release which was published today.

While tendering their apology to the LNC president, Wilungbui Prinmai, chairman of the Machengluang Village Authority and Dengraibou Abonmai, secretary of the village authority, said that the said press release “condemning R Machundoubou was done not of their own volition.

Both the village authority leaders said that they were misled by Athuan Abonmai.

“Therefore, we the Village Authority of Machengluang humbly apologise to the president of Liangmai Naga Council for our gross mistakes”, Wilungbui Prinmai and Dengraibou Abonmai said.