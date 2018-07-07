Village authority notifies

KANGPOKPI, Jul 6:Namthanjang Rongmei Village Authority in a statement today notified that all developmental works of the village concerned undertaken by the Government, semi-Government agencies should be routed through R Kaguigong alias Agui who is the Chairman/Headman of Namthanjang Rongmei village.
R Kaguigong was elected as the Chairman/Headman of the village on December 29, 2017, said the statement.

