Village Health Nutrition and Sanitation Day held at Salungpang Village

Our Correspondent

TAMENGLONG, Sep 16: As a part of POSHAN Maah and Swachhata Hi Seva, Village Health Nutrition and Sanitation Day was observed at Salungpang Village Tamenglong District, Manipur.

Around 58 people participated in the event from the village while a team led by Dr Chambo Gonmei (CMO Tamenglong) who was accompanied by Dr Gaiduanreiliu Gangmei (MO), Kalingjuanliu (DPM Tamenglong), Dearson Tontang (SBP Tamenglong), Ab Ngoukambou (ZSBP Tamenglong and Noney), 2 nurses and 1 lab technician attended the programme.

While greeting the villagers Dr Chambo gave detail information regarding POSHAN Maah emphasizing mainly on health, nutrition and hygiene. He also spoke on the importance of taking deworming tablets and hygienic food and asserted that people should live a healthy life.

Dr Gaiduanreiliu Gangmei gave awareness on Women’s Health and good dietary habit. She also spoke on Anaemia and ANC.

Dearson Tontang gave an overview on the importance of POSHAN Abhiyan and stressed on the need to proper monitoring of weight for children below 6 years of age.

Ngoukambou spoke on the topic ‘Hand Hygiene and Health” and demonstrated proper hand washing technique to the participants.

As a part of the programme, food package were distributed to the pregnant women and lactating mother.

Later in the day, Anaemia screening were conducted on 4 pregnant women, 17 Lactating mother and 2 adolescent girls while health check-up was also conducted for the villagers.