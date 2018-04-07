Village Open Volleyball Stage set for semi finals

IMPHAL, Apr 6 : SYC, Satudai will meet MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal in the first semi final match while KYLSC (A) will take on KLYGC in the last semi final of the ongoing 2nd Men’s Village Open Volleyball Tournament tomorrow.

The tournament is organised by Kachikhul Youth’s Library and Sporting Club (KYLSC) at its ground with 12 teams clubbed into four groups featuring in it.

In the first quarter final match of the tournament, SYC beat RYC, Moidangpok in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-23) to cruise into semis while MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal beat YDO, Khurkhul 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 to book a place in the semis.

The 3rd quarter final match saw KLYGC, Kamong edge out HYDO, Heigrujam by 3-1 sets to seal the semi-final berth. KLYGC lost the first set before securing a 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 win.

KYLSC (A), Kachikhul also edged out NYDC, Khaidem by 3-2 sets after a tight competition. It was a see saw affair between the two teams before KYLSC (A) finished the game 25-14, 26-28, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14.