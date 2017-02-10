Villagers plea

The people of Chakpikarong and Khengjoi block have appealed to the State Government to offer financial assistance for natural calamities which they have missed.

A press release issued today by Likhojam Haokip, ADC member 24-Tolbung, Chandel district, stated that the people of Khangbarol TD block have been completely left out from financial assistance disbursed to the people of Chandel who were affected by the natural calamities of August 2015.

He further urged the authorities concerned to provide the necessary financial assistance to the beneficiaries at the earliest.