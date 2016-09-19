Villagers pledge to protect Amur Falcon

IMPHAL, Sep 18 : As the State is set to welcome Amur Falcon in the first week of October, villagers of Tamenglong district have kicked off an awareness campaign at various areas to protect the migratory birds.

As part of the campaign, Western Forest Division, Tamenglong has today organised an awareness programme under the theme “Zero mortality of Amur Falcon in Tamenglong district” at Songpram village. The programme was also attended by DFO Huri Golmei, honorary wildlife warden Dr Chambo and Nehemiah Pamei and Range Officer Ksh Hitler.

During the programme, the village leaders also pledged to protect Amur Falcon and impose fines on offenders.