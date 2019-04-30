Villagers put blame on Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30: The Mapithel Dam Affected Villages Headmen and Elder Organisation, has alleged that the State Government is solely responsible for the unfortunate incident at Mapithel (Maphou) dam in which three individuals (including a woman) went missing after their boat capsized following the recent storm.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the chairman of the organisation, AS Solomon said that the unfortunate incident could have been avoided if the State Government had agreed to the demands of the affected villagers for signing an MoA for livelihood and economic package and rehabilitation and resettlement of the people affected by the dam.

Till date, there have been two meetings between the State Government and the affected villagers concerning the charter of demands but there is no sign of an agreement as the Government seems content with trying to divert from the issue, he alleged.

If the MoA had been signed, it is possible that the boat services at the dam could have been operated under proper guidelines and protocol, he added.

Solomon then made it clear that the organisation strongly condemns the announcement of the Government to ban unauthorised boating services even though it has failed to take up any positive steps regarding the MoA.

Solomon also clarified that the current boats present in the water body, are not meant or designed for ferrying tourists but instead they are for the villagers to transport their goods and produces. He further urged any of the tourist concerned against coming to Mapithel dam until and unless an MoA is signed between the State Government and the affected villagers.