Villagers stay away from Aadhar enrolment

IMPHAL, Dec 13: In spite of all the efforts of the State Government to expedite Aadhar enrolment in the hill areas of the State, a large number of hill people have been staying away from the same exercise.

Aadhar enrolment figures in many hill areas is still lower than their respective census figures.

To facilitate Aadhar enrolment, special camps have been opened at village level as well as SDO offices apart from opening permanent Aadhar enrolment centres at district headquarters.

As Aadhar numbers are becoming necessary or mandatory for an increasing number of Government schemes, the State Government has been working hard to get all the citizens of the State enrolled for Aadhar by engaging In Media and MANITRON for the same exercise.

In addition to these two agencies, the State Government has allowed Aadhar enrolment at Common Service Centres which function under the IT Department.

Earlier, the Government gave Rs 50 to these agencies for each Aadhar enrolment but the same has been hiked to Rs 70 with a view to get the maximum number of citizens enrolled for Aadhar.

However, when officials of these agencies went to hill areas for Aadhar enrolment, a large number of villagers did not come out.

Whereas Aadhar enrolment in the valley districts has reached 90 per cent, the corresponding figures for the hill districts vary between 40 per cent and 50 per cent. Citizens who are enlisted in the census but not enrolled for Aadhar may be compelled to undergo nationality verification. Nonetheless, final enrolment camps are being held at village level to get all the citizens enrolled for Aadhar by December 31.

The Chief Secretary will held a review meeting about Aadhar enrolment tomorrow where DCs would table a report each, sources informed.