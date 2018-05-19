Virus introduction: The pen drive case

Varun Kapoor

A computer virus is any malicious program or “malware” that, when executed, replicates by reproducing itself or infecting other programs by modifying them. There are a number of known computer malwares – viruses, worms, Trojans, Backdoor, Rootkit, Spywares, Adwares, Key loggers etc. Their effects are deadly and unpredictable as far as computer systems are concerned. A system may slow down, get hanged, crash, become erratic, files may be modified, entire files may get deleted and a host of other more serious problems may occur. The final result is that the individual user or an organization may get adversely affected and damage (ranging from small to moderate to severe) may be caused to their data, reputation or finances.

A virus is defined in Section 43 of the Information Technology Act, 2008 as – “any computer instruction, information, data or program that destroys, damages, degrades or adversely affects the performance of a computer resource”. Section 43 (c) further states that if any person without the permission of the owner or any other person who is in charge of a computer, computer system or computer network – introduces or causes to be introduced any computer contaminant or computer virus into any devise – is liable to pay damages by way of compensation to the person so affected.

In a similar manner, Section 66 of the IT Act states that if any person dishonestly or fraudulently introduces a virus in any other person’s computer, system or network he is punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three years and to a fine up to Rs 5 Lakhs or both. Thus it is clear from the above legal positions that introduction and dissemination of virus in the digital world is considered an offence and severe punishment is meted out to anyone indulging in this practice. To understand this concept better and to know what to do and what not to do, let us consider the following case. Suppose my presentation is running in a Laptop and if any person who has not been permitted by me copies this presentation, he has committed the crime of Hacking and is liable to receive punishment for the same.

But suppose my presentation is in a Laptop and a person takes my permission to copy the presentation and does so too. In this case he has done no wrong. However if while copying my presentation he inserts his pen drive in my computer and his pen drive had a virus and the virus gets introduced into my system. Any computer, computer system or computer network can be contaminated by a virus either from the internet or from an external storage device, when it is plugged in. In the above case has the individual, who with my permission attached a pen drive in my system, done any offence?

This situation can be analyzed in two parts. First scenario is if the person knew his pen drive was in infected and still inserted it into the computer or laptop. Second scenario can be that the person himself did not know that his pen drive was infected with a virus. In the first case the person is plainly guilty of the crime enumerated in Section 66 of the IT Act and can be punished to a term in jail which may extend to 3 years and a fine. In the second scenario, the matter is slightly difficult to analyze and prove. But if the offending person himself was unaware of the virus in his device, then he lacked the “intention” (also called Mens Rea) to commit the crime but his “action” (Actus Reus) was such that it was contrary to the existing legal position. Hence he has not committed a criminal offence but a civil misdemeanor. He is liable to pay damages to me and the compensation amount may be as high as Rs 5 Crores, depending on the damage caused to me.

Thus citizens beware – next time you plug in your pen drive or any other storage device into someone else’s computer – albeit with his/her permission – if a virus is introduced you may land up for 3 years in jail or end up paying up to Rs 5 Crore in compensation!! Better safe than sorry – this is a famous English Proverb. In the case of virus dissemination it rings so true. Citizens should make sure that their devices are virus and contaminant free so that not only others but they themselves have a safe and secure existence in the cyber driven digital world at all times. [Views expressed in the column are of the author himself]

(Varun Kapoor is ADG Narcotics & PRTS Indore, MP)