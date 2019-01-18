VKL Sports meet begins at Khangkhui Khullen village

Mungchan Zimik

UKHRUL, Jan 17: The XVI General Conference cum Sports meet of Veikhang Katamnao Long (VKL) Students Organization began today at Khangkhui Khullen village, Ukhrul.

ZEO, Ukhrul RK Makaohei Singh unfurled the VKL flag as the chief guest of the students conference.

Speaking at the inaugural function, RK Makaohei lauded the students organization for preserving the traditional identity by organising sports events which allow them to expose their culture during the annual event.

He also mentioned that sport is an integral part of education and added that physically fit person is necessary in every field.

The weeklong conference cum sports meet was organised under the theme “My Culture My Identity”.

Altogether eight affiliated units of Veikhang area villages participated in the conference cum sports meet.