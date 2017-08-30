Vocational training courses introduced in 40 colleges

IMPHAL, Aug 29 (DIPR): The Department of University and Higher Education, Government of Manipur has introduced Vocational Training Courses in 40 colleges (29 Government Colleges and 11 Government Aided Colleges). It was a part of 100 days programmes of Government of Manipur, under Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), Ministry of Human Resources Development, (MHRD) Government of India.

The MHRD has sanctioned Rs. 15 crores for implementing the project. The Vocational Training Courses is designed and finalized by Board of Studies appointed by Department of University & Higher Education, Government of Manipur in compliance with the National Skills Qualification Framework under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

The Courses are designed in such a way that the fresh Graduates from Colleges will have an extra edge while applying for Government or private jobs and even equip them to run their own projects.

At the initial stage, Level 4 is being introduced in the third Semester from the Academic Session of 2017-18 with the intake capacity of 30 each in all the 40 Colleges and Level 5 will be introduced in the fifth Semester from the Academic Session 2018-19.

The Department has identified 11 trades in collaboration with 13 Industrial Partners. The identified trades are IT & ITES, Tourism and Hospitality, Retail Management, Computer Hardware Technology, Floriculture, Horticulture, Food Processing and Preservation Technology, Fisheries, Media and Journalism, Rubber Manufacturing Technology and Automotive. Vocational courses include both practical and theory classes. Theory classes will be imparted at all the respective 40 Colleges, while the practical classes will be imparted at respective units of the industrial partners.

It is belief that the Vocational Courses will be one of the important mechanisms to check students’ migration and unemployment problems in the state of Manipur. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between the 40 Colleges and 13 Industrial Partners. The MoU mandated the Industrial Partners for providing 70% placement of the pass out students in their own firms/units or other firms/units.

It is worth to recall that the ‘Inaugural Function of Vocationalisation of Higher Education’ was launched by Education Minister Th. Radheshyam Singh on June 29 at DM College Multipurpose Hall. Subsequently, on July 4, the College authorities, Industrial Partners and the students carried out inauguration ceremonies for commencement of the course in all the 40 Colleges.