IMPHAL, Jun 19: RUSA Ng College Unit will start a one-year diploma course in media and journalism from the first week of July in partnership with Free Press School of Journalism, a wing of IFP, as a part of RUSA project for vocationalisation of higher education in India. Interested persons may contact Nodal Officer of RUSA, Ng College, according to a statement.
