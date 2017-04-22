IMPHAL, Apr 21: Noney battalion under the aegis of Loktak Brigade and Red Shield Division conducted a friendly volleyball match with local youth of Tuikan, Kangchup and Geljang at Kangchup post on April 19. After the match, the youth were briefed and motivated by the post commander to improve their physical fitness and join Indian army/security forces, conveyed a statement issued by the PIB (DW), Imphal.

