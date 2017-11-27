Volleyball Tournament held at Nongdam

Imphal, Nov 26 : 49 Battalion Border Security Force conducted a volleyball tournament as a part of the civic action programme for villages falling in between Lamlai and Moirangpurel at Nongdam village, Imphal East.

A total of 17 teams participated in the volleyball tournament which was held in two phases. The first phase was held on November 18 and 20 while the final phase was held on November 24 and 25 at the same venue.

Chana Tellou team emerged champions followed by Molkon, Laikoching and Reshipong in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th spot, said a press note issued by PRO of the battalion.