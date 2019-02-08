Voter helpline number launched

Imphal, Feb 7 : Voter helpline number 1950 has been formally launched in Manipur in all 11 electoral districts, as has been done Nationally. Anyone can make a phone call to 1950 from any landline or mobile phone to inquire about the voter registration process, application status or to check the names on the electoral rolls.

If somebody needs to find out the details of the Booth Level Officer in her area or about her Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies, a call to this number will be helpful.

Commenting on the launch of the service, CEO PK Singh, said “1950 voter helpline service is launched for the first-time pan India. We have put in a lot of effort to set up this service in all the electoral districts in Manipur and I am sure this will greatly help the voters in many aspects.”

The queries will be answered by four well-trained call centre executives who are manning the adequately-equipped centres in each of the 11 DEO’s offices and the central contact centre at the CEO Manipur’s Office.

The centres will be operational from 9 am to 9 pm. The calls to this number will land up in the DEO office of the district where one is calling from.

The calls are also transferable to the intended districts in case the calls land up in the neighbouring district. Besides electoral or poll related queries, the centres will also handle any grievances any elector might have and facilitate lodging the same in the National Grievance Service Portal for early redressal.

Mention may also be made of the Voter Helpline App available for android platform where a voter can avail similar services and more.