Voter petitions Speaker to disqualify O Lukhoi

IMPHAL, Dec 6: A voter of Wangoi Assembly Constituency has petitioned Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to initiate disqualification proceedings against MLA of 22-Wangoi AC Oinam Lukhoi and disqualify him from being a Member of the legislative Assembly.

A voter of Wangoi AC namely Khuraijam Dorendro Singh of Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai petitioned the Speaker to initiate disqualification proceedings against MLA Oinam Lukhoi under Para 2 (1) (a) and (2) of the Tenth Schedule read with Article 191 (2) of the Constitution of India and also relevant provisions of Manipur Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on grounds of Defection) Rules, 1986.

In the petition, Kh Dorendro said that Oinam Lukhoi contested the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election held in March 2017 as Indian National Congress (INC) candidate and was declared elected as a Member of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly on March 11, 2017.

However, O Lukhoi and three other Congress legislators joined the BJP on April 28.

Oinam Lukhoi was also disqualified by the then Speaker on ground of defection after joining the INC from Trinamool Congress in the 10th Manipur Legislative Assembly, Dorendro pointed out.

As such, Dorendro urged the Speaker to take appropriate disqualification proceedings against O Lukhoi for safeguarding the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Incidentally a voter had also earlier petitioned the Speaker to disqualify Kakching AC MLA Y Surchandra under the defection law, as he is reported to have switched sides to the BJP after getting elected as a Congress candidate.