Voting for BJP will amount to insanity, claims Dy CM

IMPHAL, Feb 9 : Dismissing rival BJP’s claim about forming the next State Government as a pipe dream, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam has asserted that voting for BJP would amount to insanity or abnormality.

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony of Congress candidate of Khurai AC Dr Ng Bijoy held today at his Khurai Sajor Leikai residence today under the aegis of Khurai Block Congress Committee.

BJP should first learn to read the pulse of the masses before dreaming about forming Government in the State.

Whereas they (BJP) are claiming that they would form the next Government, they have been lobbying to defer the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election, Gaikhangam said.

He went on to remark that BJP has the audacity to blame the Congress Government for doing very little for development of the State despite knowing fully well about the Congress Government’s relentless efforts to bring uniform development across the hills and valley of the State.

Like a perfect turn-coat, a former Congress man who was hypercritical of BJP and the Framework Agreement has been hurling all kinds of allegations against Congress party, Gaikhangam continued.

There is no other political party than Congress which can safeguard the integrity of Manipur. BJP is a political party which is sectarian by nature. As such, people should not vote for BJP, asserted the Deputy Chief Minister.

BJP, NPF, NSCN-IM and UNC belong to a common league and they are always poised to undertake all kinds of subversive activities when the Congress Government takes up any development programme.

It is rather disheartening that a handful of people have been committing arson and vandalism targeting Government offices and public properties located in hill districts. If they know that these offices and buildings are public properties, they should not pose any disturbance to development programme, Gaikhangam said.

He went on to claim that Congress would retain power with a thumping victory.

Moreover, BJP would not win majority in any of the five States including Manipur which are going to polls this year. Chief Minister O Ibobi categorically stated that BJP’s relentless efforts to project the Congress Government in the wrong light as if the Government has done nothing in spite of the numerous development projects would never fructify. Some groups have been opposing the creation of seven new districts for administrative convenience for they are overwhelmed with a sense of negativity.

The new districts were created at the time of election after pondering over it several times. Announcement of the creation of new districts earlier would have given time and opportunity to some elements to malign the whole initiative for they could never see any positive development in true light, Ibobi asserted. BJP is one political party which loves to project itself as the best while churning out all kinds of false propaganda about other parties. On the other hand, Congress is a secular party and it always encourages every citizen to profess religious faiths of his/her own choice. Congress is always dedicated to uplift the socio-economic condition of minorities, Ibobi added.