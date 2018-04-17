VP Yaima’s name found missing in AMFA managing committee list

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 16 : Amidst growing indifferences within All Manipur Football Association (AMFA), the name of K Yaima Singh, representing District Sports Association , Bishnupur, who was elected as vice president of AMFA in an election held in May 1 for the term 2016-2020, was found missing in the list of managing committee that was submitted for approval to Registrar of Co-Operative Societies, Manipur on January 18.

It is worth mentioning that the returning officer T Purnachandra named K Yaima Singh as new vice president of AMFA for a term of four years in the election held on May 1 and hand over a written declaration to this effect.

Expressing deep regret, K Yaima Singh submitted a letter to the president of AMFA on April 13 seeking an explanation for the ommission of his name from the list of managing committee.

On the other hand, the AMFA has also accepted the resignation letter submitted by the following execuctive council member with immediate effect:

Lucky Sareo (DSA Ukhrul); L Victor(DSA Senapati); Lalvullein Joute (DSA, Churachandpur), T Brajabidhu (DSA, Churachandpur), Kongkham Hemandro (DSA, Tamenglong), Paulhring Laghu (DSA, Chandel) and vice president of AMFA Wungpam Kasar (Ukhrul).