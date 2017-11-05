VSAI move into semis of All India Veteran Football Championship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 4 : Veteran Soccer Association Imphal (VSAI) thrashed Maharana Veteran 3-0 in the last Group-A league match to secure the semi-final berth of the ongoing 4th All India Veteran Football Championship which began on November 2 at Guwahati.

VSAI ran riot against Maharana Veteran in the first half to pump in three goals. N Imocha struck the opener in the 13th minute of the match to take the lead.

The lead was extended in the 24th minute when N Bimolchand breached the defence line of Maharana and cracked a powerful shot that caught the custodian rooted to the ground.

Two minues later it was the turn for Kh Somorendro who made a fine run deep in the territory and outstepped a few defenders to tap in the ball past the custodian.

The second half saw VSAI change its approach to the match and slipped into a defensive mode to keep the citadel intact.

Eventually VSAI wrapped up the game 3-0 to move into the semis of the veteran championship.