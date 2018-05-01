VSO Trophy SMC set up final showdown with Heirok United

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30 : SMC, Sapam edged out THOIBA FC 5-3 to meet Heirok United in the summit clash of the 4th VSO Trophy State Level Cash Prize Football Tournament today at Tekcham Pologround.

The tournament is being organised by Khongjom Circle Veteran Sports Organisation at Tekcham Kangjeibung featuring 13 teams clubbed into 4 groups at two venues, Tekcham High School playground and Tekcham Kangjeibung.

THOIBA FC enjoyed an early 2-0 lead through one goal scored by Bipin and Golmei in the 15th and the 37th minute of the match but SMC fought back confidently to post a 5-3 victory and cruise into the final.

Gopi scored thrice for SMC in this entertaining match with his first goal coming in the 39th minute. His compatriot, Johnson then struck the equaliser in the 51st minute. With the score levelled at 2-2, both teams were eager to find the lead and it was Gopi who handed his team the much deserving 3-2 lead in 53rd minute through a well crafted shot.

His friend Prikanta strengthened the lead to 4-2 in the 57th minute before Jekop of THOIBA FC reduced the lead to 3-4. Gopi however eased off the pressure as he found his third goal in the 60th minute to take the game far beyond the reach of THOIBA FC.