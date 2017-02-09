VVPAT in 6 ACs

In view of the high percentage of dysfunctional VVPAT machines encountered during the Punjab Assembly election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to use VVPAT machines only in six Assembly segments, informed CEO VK Dewangan.

Earlier, it was reported that VVPAT machines would be used in 19 Assembly segments. The CEO informed that VVPATs which would be used in the State Assembly election will start arriving here from February 25.

According to the CEO, five helicopters would be used for transporting election officials and emergency purposes, and one helicopter would be used as air ambulance.

In the first phase, one helicopter would be used in interior areas of Churachandpur, informed the CEO.