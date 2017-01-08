Waakching + Blockade + Election Fever= Pathetic Combo

Sanatombi Angomcha

Waakching lazily sets in bidding an emotional goodbye to ‘Poinu’ the month of chaos and depression. It’s been more than two months and yet there isn’t any positive sign from the UNC to call off the ongoing blockade. Ruling out the apprehension of ‘PR laakpa’ election dates have been announced and soon election fever will become contagious among us. Feasts and meetings funded by intending candidates of the upcoming election may soon become a routine among the vote ta ngaojaraba meeyam. Of course there will be sponsored esei-nongmai, cinema-drama at the respective leikais of each and every Kendra. The merry-making days are here again for Manipuris and blockade will soon become a forgotten menu.

While two major political parties in the state are busy hurling sarcastic political comments to each other, the kak-ngaonaraba people call up AIR during the phone-in programs to vent out their angst and frustration. Political gupthi and blame-games set the norm among the intending candidates especially of the two major political parties. Handaki sarkaar di eikhoina semani and mathangi term su eikhoina paigani are some of the taamandana naakong wai chinlaba comments we often come across from the two parties. The altitude of their political waajao-ngaangba keeps on escalating just like the prices of essential commodities as an effect of the ongoing blockade.

The ongoing economic blockade by the UNC on the national highways is an atrocious attack on the lives of common people who have nothing to do with their political demands or aspirations. UNC and its supporters have been testing the patience of the innocents with a false-pride that they are the supreme eraang-mongers in this grief-stricken part of the world. Their attitude is like that of the frog in the well. It is sorry to acknowledge that neither GoI nor GoM so far seems competent to intervene in the matter though they have tried their best (we all know how earnestly they tried to resolve the issue). The current situation in Manipur is like ‘Waiting for Godot’ while Mr. Godot is enjoying his long slumber somewhere at Timbaktu, quite unaware of the situation back here in Manipur.

Well, before I conclude my write-up, I have a few questions on my mind about the current situation in Manipur as a concerned citizen and also as a student of law- Why should UNC continue on with its kusism affecting the lives of innocents? Why should UNC keep on violating our rights? Do we owe them anything for which we should remain silent spectators to their atrocious games? We, the common people, never violated their rights and acted against their political aspirations or demands, why should we be the scapegoats in their never ending tussle and ningai-chakri? Why should we spend more for the daily commodities because of the ongoing economic blockade? Who is going to compensate our productive or leisure hours wasted at the petrol pumps? Is there no ‘Rule of Law’ in this part of the country? How long will we remain comfortably numb and dumb?

PS- It is funny that UNC talks about an affluent history of the Naga people and simultaneously stoops down to various barbaric measures like imposing blockade on the lifeline(s) of a state, attacking poor truck drivers and handy men on the highways, indulging in mindless politics, blame games etc. Any sane man can figure it out that a community with a rich historical background would never stoop down to such illegitimate and barbaric means to achieve their legitimate demand, but then UNC is a unique exception. In another ten twenty years the world will not remain the same. Civilization will have its new courses and developments and such communal issues would become a big a joke. It’s up to the UNC and its supporters whether they want to end up as jokers in the near future or be a part of a big global family.